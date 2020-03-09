ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Record numbers tune in to Cup final on TV

Broadcast figures released today prove Australia's World Cup triumph captured the attention of the nation

AAP & Cricket Network

9 March 2020, 03:31 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo