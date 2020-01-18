Aussie teens primed to launch U19 World Cup campaign

Teen sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk has spent the past few months thinking about following in the footsteps of Brian Lara, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

Fraser-McGurk will be part of the Australian side that will kick off their under-19s World Cup campaign on Saturday night against the West Indies in South Africa. (7pm, Fox Cricket and Kayo).

They are in pursuit of a record-equalling fourth youth title.

Victoria teen shines on Marsh Cup debut

The Aussies are among the tournament fancies, having reached the decider two years ago and beaten Canada and tied with Bangladesh in the warm-up games.

Victorian Mackenzie Harvey will lead the squad after featuring in last year's KFC BBL final win for the Melbourne Renegades.

Former Australian Test stars Chris Rogers and Ryan Harris are the squad's coaches.

Young gun Oliver Davies will also be one to watch after whacking 94 off just 27 balls – including 11 sixes – in a warm-up match against Canada this week.

Harvey wins battle of the teenagers

Spinner Tanveer Sangha is another who shapes as a crucial cog, after signing a deal with the Sydney Thunder late last year.

But Fraser-McGurk is arguably the biggest name after becoming the youngest ever player to hit a half-century in one-day domestic cricket last November at 17.

It prompted Shane Warne to claim he should be in the Test squad for the experience, eyeing him as a serious player of the future.

But Fraser-McGurk will learn plenty in South Africa over the next month.

Fraser-McGurk shines with debut Shield fifty

"It's pretty special to say you have played in the same tournament as these other guys have," he told AAP.

"I followed Cricket World Cup on Instagram and they say like 14 days to go, and they have a photo of some guy who has played.

"You've got Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson. And you think, 'Geez, this is a massive deal'."

Harvey's heroics stun England with explosive half-century

The right-hander will bat in the top order for the Aussies and could also send down some leg-spin with the ability to turn the ball big.

Fraser-McGurk himself was blown away by Warne's praise.

Davies blasts 36-run over, double-ton in record U19 knock

"I was like hang on, I've played one Shield game," McGurk said.

"I got to grade cricket and teammates showed me the column where he spoke about me and Riley Meredith.

Every boundary from Sam Fanning's ton for the Aussie U19s ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Y3HxQY6iYQ January 4, 2019

"It's pretty special to think players of that calibre know about me and are talking about me. It's surreal."

Australia also have Nigeria and New Zealand in their group, with the top two to progress to the quarter-finals on January 28.

Australia U19 World Cup squad: Cooper Connolly, Oliver Davies, Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Lachlan Hearne, Corey Kelly, Liam Marshall, Todd Murphy, Patrick Rowe, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Bradley Simpson, Connor Sully, Matthew Willans.

Australia's U19 World Cup fixtures

v West Indies, January 18, Diamond Oval, Kimberley

v Nigeria, January 20, Country Club B Field, Kimberley

v England, January 23, Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Quarter-finals: from January 27

Semi-finals: February 4 and 6, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Final: February 9, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom