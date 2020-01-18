ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020

Aussie teens primed to launch U19 World Cup campaign

The best of Australia's young talent set to emulate modern heroes as Under-19 World Cup gets underway tonight in South Africa

Cricket Network

18 January 2020, 12:58 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo