ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020

Aussie U19 World Cup run ends in damp squib

The Australian top order fired in their fifth-placed playoff with the West Indies but rain in South Africa prevented a result while elsewhere India advanced to the final

8 February 2020, 02:24 PM AEST

