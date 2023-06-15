Ultimate Guide: All you need to know for the Ashes

Breaking away Ashes drought a chance to 'define this era'

When does it start?

It all starts tomorrow, Friday, June 16 with Edgbaston in Birmingham hosting the 2023 men's Ashes opener. The first ball will be bowled at 11am local time in the UK, which is 8pm on Australia's east coast, 7.30pm in Adelaide and Darwin and 6pm in the west.

What's the full schedule?

The venues hosting the men's Ashes and the sequence of Tests is the same as four years ago when Australia – under Tim Paine – drew 2-2 with England to retain the urn for the first time in 18 years on UK soil.

The Edgbaston opener will be followed by a much-anticipated Test at Lord's before the two teams head north to Headingley (Leeds) and Old Trafford (Manchester) with the series concluding back in London at The Oval where Australia beat India in the World Test Championship final last Sunday.

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

How can I watch?

The blockbuster series – along with the women's Ashes – will be broadcast exclusively on Channel Nine and their digital platform 9Now.

Nine has held the rights for Australia's overseas Ashes tours since 2013 (which they broadcast simultaneously with Fox Sports), but the free-to-air network is set to face increasing competition to keep them for the 2027 and 2031 series with Cricket Australia's domestic broadcast partner Seven, who broadcast last weekend's WTC Final, looking to increase their share of overseas action.

Roz Kelly will host Nine's coverage, which begins 30 minutes before play each day. She will be joined by Australia's T20 World Cup-winning skipper Aaron Finch and former internationals Steve O'Keefe, Callum Ferguson and Ian Healy in the studio. Three-time Ashes-winning captain Mark Taylor will be on the ground at all five Tests where he will be joined by sports broadcaster Louise Ransome.

Nine's coverage will be split across their main channel, 9Gem and 9Go for the opening two days of the first Test before switching to 9Gem from Sunday-Tuesday. Check local guides for the broadcast schedule in each city and for the remaining four Tests.

What about radio?

Like the WTC Final, live ball-by-ball coverage of the Ashes Tests will be broadcast by both SEN and ABC. SEN's coverage will be led by Adam Collins, who will be joined by the likes of former Aussie swing bowler Damien Fleming, Jeremy Coney, Bharat Sundaresan and Peter Lalor, among others, across the five-Test series.

Give me live scores, news and highlights

Cricket.com.au and the CA Live app will have live scores throughout the Ashes series. We'll also have extensive coverage each day with reports, video recaps, interviews and behind-the-scenes insights from our crew on the ground.

You can also catch up on all the latest news via The Unplayable Podcast, which is brought to you by Qantas, Spirit of Australia. Host Josh Schonafinger is in England for the entire series where he will be joined by special guests to dissect all the talking points throughout the series. Listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts and anywhere else you get your pods!

What does the form guide say?

England: WLWWW (most recent first)

England are a vastly different side to the one that lost 4-0 Down Under in 2021-22. Under the reinvigorated leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum they've transformed the way they play into an ultra-attacking style of batting dubbed 'Bazball' that has captivated cricket fans at home and abroad.

But the question has always been how will Bazball stand up against Australia’s esteemed bowling attack? It promises to be a box office Test series with breakout England star Harry Brook reiterating the hosts would "take on" the Australians.

"If he (Nathan Lyon) bowls a good ball then I'm going to respect it but other than that, I'm going to try to take him on. He could take a lot of wickets but hopefully we're going to hit him for a lot of runs," said Brook.

Since Stokes and McCullum took the reins, England have won 2-1 at home against South Africa, by seven wickets against India at Edgbaston, a 3-0 sweep of Pakistan in Pakistan and drew 1-1 in New Zealand where the lost the second Test by a solitary run after asking the Black Caps to follow on. They enter the Ashes after thumping Ireland by 10 wickets in a one-off Test at Lord's earlier this month.

Australia: WDWLL

The visitors enter a blockbuster Ashes series as the recently crowned World Test Champions and with the top three-ranked batters in the world; Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Travis Head.

Australia began their six-Test tour of the UK last Wednesday with a thumping 209-run win over India at The Oval with both Steve Smith and Travis Head scoring first innings centuries in an ominous sign of what could come across the next six weeks. Scott Boland also delivered a match-defining spell on the final day, as did Lyon who captured the best figures of the WTC Final with 4-41 in the second innings.

'You beauty': Inside the Aussie rooms after WTC triumph

Lyon was the top wicket-taker of all nations during the 2021-23 WTC period with 88. England's Jimmy Anderson was fourth with 58, followed by Pat Cummins (57) in fifth and Mitchell Starc (55). Joe Root (1915) held the top spot for the most runs in the 2021-23 cycle but Australian batters held four of the top six spots – Usman Khawaja (1621) second, Labuschagne (1576) third, Smith (1407) fifth and Head (1389) sixth.

Australia have only lost five of 28 Tests since the 2019 Ashes, four of which were against India. They lost the opening two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar series in India in February before bouncing back to take the third and draw the last, with the Aussies well settled and boasting plenty of depth under Cummins and head coach Andrew McDonald.

Team news

England have already named their XI for the first Test at Edgbaston with veteran seamer Jimmy Anderson and skilful pace bowler Ollie Robinson recovering from injuries. They also haven't made the same mistake as the last Ashes series in Australia where they left out both Anderson and Stuart Broad for the first Test, with Broad to resume his battle with Warner after dismissing him seven times during the 2019 series. The decision has meant England’s fastest bowler, Mark Wood, has been squeezed out of the XI.

QUICK SINGLE England leave out Wood for first Ashes Test

Off-spinning allrounder Moeen Ali has also been named for an extraordinary comeback nearly two years after announcing his Test retirement, replacing Jack Leach after he suffered a stress fracture in the Lord's Test against Ireland. Jonny Bairstow returned from an extended absence due to a broken leg in that match, taking the gloves at the expense of Ben Foakes, but he wasn't required to bat in either innings.

The one unknown with England's line-up is how many overs Stokes will be able to bowl. The England skipper went a month without bowling in the lead-up to the series and was plagued by his troublesome left knee during the Indian Premier League.

He also landed awkwardly while completing a catch against Ireland. But in a boost for the England camp two days out from the series opener, Stokes got through a five-over spell at match intensity in the nets on Wednesday, albeit with heavy strapping on his knee.

QUICK SINGLE Clash of styles in focus as rivals fine tune at Edgbaston

England's fast bowlers have also been in the wars of late, with Anderson (groin) and Robinson (ankle) injured in the County Championship in the lead-up to the series. They'll also be missing Jofra Archer for the entire series after he suffered a recurrence of an elbow stress fracture, Olly Stone has a hamstring injury and Jamie Overton a stress fracture, depleting their pace depth for the start of the international season.

England XI for the first Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Australia face a tough call at selection this week as to who will partner Cummins and Lyon with the ball. The rapid rise of Boland (33 wickets at 14.57 in eight Tests) has given national selection chair George Bailey and his panel a nice problem to have, but it still doesn't help them fit three bowlers into two spots.

Josh Hazlewood is fully fit after suffering side soreness during a brief stint with IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore that ruled him out of the WTC Final, while left-armer Mitchell Starc offers a point of difference with his pace and ability to swing the ball.

QUICK SINGLE Hazlewood fully fit for favoured English conditions

It's anticipated Australia will only make one change, if any, to the side that defeated India at The Oval with the top seven largely settled and in strong form. The only question mark remains the form of veteran David Warner who, excluding his double-century in the Boxing Day Test, is averaging 15.42 from his past eight matches. But the left-hander showed promising signs last week with 43 in the first innings of the WTC Final before being caught off the glove down the leg-side.

Should they be required, reserve quicks Michael Neser and Sean Abbott are also waiting in the wings following an outstanding first half of the county season with Glamorgan and Surrey respectively.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Do the venues all favour England?

Despite being the home side, England has been beaten by Australia more times than they've won at three of the five Ashes venues – Lord's, Headingley and Old Trafford. Lord's has been Australia's most successful Test venue in England with 15 wins from 37 matches, losing on only seven occasions with 15 draws.

Fifteen venues more intimidating than Edgbaston

Despite Edgbaston being dubbed England's 'fortress', The Oval in London has traditionally been where they've had their most success against Australia at home with 17 wins in 38 matches. They've won six of 15 Ashes Tests at Edgbaston and Australia have won four, including the series opener in 2019 that snapped England's eight-game unbeaten streak at the venue.

Australia's most successful batter in England in recent times has been Steve Smith and he averages more than 90 with the bat at both Old Trafford (100.25) and The Oval (91.00), and 75.25 at Edgbaston, entering the series in exceptional touch after a century in the WTC Final.

Read more on how Australia shapes up at each venue below:

QUICK SINGLE Stats that matter for Test venues on Australia's UK tour

What about the World Test Championship?

Australia's World Test Championship defence gets underway with the five-Test Ashes campaign while England will be hoping to get off to a better start than the previous edition when they won just one of their opening 12 Tests, which included the 4-0 Ashes drubbing 18 months ago.

Green looks to continue advantage over Root

The International Cricket Council released the fixtures for the 2023-25 WTC cycle overnight with Australia to face West Indies and Pakistan at home this summer in five Tests followed by India for five matches in 2024-25. Australia also play nine matches away from home this cycle, which includes the Ashes and two-Test series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood