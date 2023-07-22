Australia v Ireland ODIs: All you need to know

What's the schedule?

Ireland and Australia will go head-to-head in three one-day internationals, all at Dublin's Clontarf Cricket Club, over the next week.

Clontarf is four miles north-east of Dublin's city centre, with the ground 100m from Clontarf Castle.

First ODI: July 23 at Clontarf CC, Dublin, 10.45am (7.45pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 25 at Clontarf CC, Dublin, 10.45am (7.45pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 28 at Clontarf CC, Dublin, 10.45am (7.45pm AEST)

How can I watch?

All three one-dayers will be available for viewers in Australia to watch via ICC.tv, with a commentary team comprising Isobel Joyce, Alan Lewis and Craig Senior.

Fans in the Republic of Ireland can watch on Premier Sports Ireland, and the UK can tune in on ICC.tv

India: Fancode

USA: Willow TV

Canada: ATN

Rest of the world: ICC.tv.

How else can I follow?

Cricket.com.au and the CA Live app will have live scores throughout the Ireland ODI series. We'll also have extensive coverage each day with reports, video, interviews and behind-the-scenes insights from our crew on the ground.

You can also catch up on all the latest news via The Scoop Podcast, which is brought to you by Qantas, Spirit of Australia. Hosts Emily Collin and Laura Jolly are in Dublin to dissect all the talking points and will be joined by special guests throughout the tour. Listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts and anywhere else you get your pods!

For all the latest updates and behind-the-scenes action, and for player reactions after every match, be sure to follow @cricketcomau and the @AusWomenCricket social channels.

What are the squads?

Former Ireland star Kim Garth will go head-to-head with her old team for the first time since making her Australian debut in December last year.

Megan Schutt will not feature in this series, having returned home after the final Ashes ODI to rest ahead of a packed summer, and with spend precious time with her young family after an extended period on the road.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Laura Delany leads an Ireland squad that includes exciting 21-year-old allrounder Orla Prendergast, who was named in the T20 World Cup team of the tournament in February. Jane Maguire returns from injury to join her younger sister Aimee in the same senior squad for the first time. Mary Waldron is another player who will be familiar for Australians, having officiated in the WBBL and WNCL in her dual careers as player and umpire.

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron

What's at stake?

This series forms part of the ICC Women's Championship, a quadrennial round-robin competition that sees the top 10 teams play one another in three-game ODI series. Each win is worth two points, and the top four teams on the table will earn direct qualification to the 2025 World Cup in India.

Australia, who won both previous editions of the championship, currently sit sixth with four wins from six matches to date.

Ireland are 10th on the table with their only point from nine games so far coming from a washout.

What's the history?

Australia and Ireland have met 18 times in ODIs, with the Aussies winning 15 of those and the other three abandoned.

There have been four previous bilateral series between the teams, with the most recent of those played in 2005 – which was also the last time the sides met in the 50-over format.

Ireland have played Australia more recently in T20s – including in a tri-series in Northern Ireland last July.

They have never defeated Australia in an official international game, however they did defeat the eventual champions in a T20 World Cup warm-up game in Stellenbosch in February.

How has the preparation been?

Australia have spent the last five weeks in England playing for the multi-format Ashes. They took out the Test and first T20I to take an early 6-0 in the points-based series, but England's inspiring fightback saw them win the T20 leg 2-1 and ODI leg 2-1 to level the Ashes 8-8.

Ireland toured the West Indies last month, where the hosts took out the ODI series 2-0 before a rampant Hayley Matthews steered her side to a 3-0 sweep of the T20Is.