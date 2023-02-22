All you need to know ahead of Australia's World Cup semi

What's the schedule?

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Australia v India, Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Friday AEDT)

Feb 24: England v South Africa, Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Saturday AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Monday AEDT)

How can I watch?

Foxtel or Kayo Sports are the only places to watch the World Cup. The subscription services will broadcast every one of the tournament's matches exclusively in Australia and, in good news for fans, they will be available to watch free of charge via Kayo Freebies.

QUICK SINGLE Aussies set for semi-final blockbuster against India

Kayo's Freebie access for the tournament will include full replays on demand as well as 20-odd minute 'minis' version of each matches.

You can sign up for Kayo here with a free trial available for new users.

What is the time difference like?

There’s no way to sugarcoat this for fans based in Australia, especially those on the eastern seaboard – you’ll need coffee, naps and potentially very forgiving employers if you want to watch live.

All finals matches are starting at 3pm local time, which is midnight in NSW, Victoria and Tasmania, 11.30pm in South Australia, 11pm in Queensland, 10.30pm in the Northern Territory or 9pm in Western Australia.

Dare I even ask… what if it rains?

The good news is there is currently no rain forecast for Cape Town during the World Cup finals.

But for those with lingering anxieties from that day at the SCG on March 5, 2020, do not fear. There are reserve days in place this year for both semi-finals and the final.

Where were you when Australia won the T20 World Cup at the MCG?

If, however, a match cannot be completed on the reserve day, the top-ranked qualifier (Australia or England) will progress.

The rules of this ICC tournament require 10 overs per side for a completed match in World Cup finals.

And what happens if it's a tie?

If a semi-final or final is tied, the teams shall compete in a Super Over. And if the Super Over is a tie, subsequent Super Overs will be played until a winner is determined. No more boundary countbacks!

If weather conditions or other circumstances prevent the Super Over from being completed on the scheduled day or reserve day, the teams will be declared joint winners.

Semi-final 1: Australia v India

February 23, Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, 3am local

Likely teams

Alyssa Healy looks a certain starter for the semi-final despite missing the final group game with quad soreness. The star wicketkeeper-opener trained on Tuesday in Cape Town, alongside her 14 teammates.

Australia have made just two changes to their XI during the tournament to date, with Georgia Wareham replacing Jess Jonassen in the side following the opening game against New Zealand, and Annabel Sutherland filling in for Healy against the Proteas.

Aussies prepare for pace test against World Cup hosts

Don’t expect much to change for Thursday, aside from Healy’s return – although if Australia decide they need the left-arm spin option presented by Jonassen, a tough call will need to be made on another bowler.

India are a little more difficult to predict having made tweaks to their side during the group stage, welcoming back Smriti Mandhana from a finger injury after the vice-captain missed a game, while Shikha Pandey came into the XI for their game against England in place of Devika Vaidya, but the latter returned for Monday’s clash with Ireland, forcing Radha Yadav from the side.

Likely Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Likely India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

Last time they met

In an official T20I:

Australia 4-196 (Gardner 66, Harris 64; Verma 1-17) defeated India 142 (Sharma 53, Deol 24; Graham 4-8) by 54 runs at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, December 20, 2022

During the World Cup warm-up phase:

Australia 8-129 (Wareham 32no, Mooney 28; Pandey 2-9) defeated India 86 all out (Sharma 19, Deol 12; Brown 4-17) by 43 runs at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on February 6, 2023

ICC T20I Rankings

Australia: 1st; India: 4th

Overall T20I record

Played 30 | Australia 22 | India 7 | NR: 1

Best T20 World Cup result

Australia: Champions (2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020)

India: Runners-up (2020)

Road to the semi-finals

Australia's form line (most recent first): WWWW

Australia advanced through the group stage unbeaten, starting their campaign with a thumping 97-run win over New Zealand in Paarl. From there they were to Gqeberha where they cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh and a 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka, before being tested at times during their six-wicket victory over hosts South Africa.

India’s form line (most recent first): WLWW

India saw off a test from Pakistan in their opening game of the tournament, winning by seven wickets with an over to spare despite being without an injured Mandhana.

QUICK SINGLE India through to semis as Australia loom large

They cruised to a six-wicket victory over West Indies, but stumbled against in-form England in Gqeberha. Renuka Thakur had England shaky at 3-29 but some wayward bowling by the spinners allowed England to post 7-151. Smriti Mandhana hit a fifty in the chase but India fell 11 runs short – a scoreline that flattered somewhat, given they had needed 30 runs from the final over but were dished up a couple of full tosses, including a no ball, by Katherine Brunt.

India then won their final, rain-affected group stage match against Ireland by five runs (DLS) to secure their semi-final berth.

Form players

Alyssa Healy is leading the way with the bat for Australia at this tournament despite missing their final group game. She came in fresh off a six-week layout due to a calf injury but did not miss a beat, hitting two fifties across the opening three games.

Chasing smaller totals against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka denied Australia’s middle-order time at the crease, but Tahlia McGrath seized her chance against South Africa, hammering a 29-ball 50.

Richa Ghosh has been the star finisher for India this tournament, clearly enjoying the South African conditions after helping India’s U19s to a World Cup victory here last month before joining the senior squad. She has been dismissed once in four games, hitting 122 runs at a strike rate of 140. After missing the first game, Smriti Mandhana has hit her straps with back-to-back fifties.

Alyssa Healy going through her paces in the nets // cricket.com.au

Megan Schutt does not feel she’s nailed the local conditions just yet, but she is sitting atop the tournament wickets table with eight scalps at an average of 9.75, and an economy rate of 5.57. Georgia Wareham has been the other standout since being recalled for the second game after a 16-month injury layoff, collecting six wickets in three games and going for just 5.27 runs an over.

Renuka Thakur has been the clear standout with ball in hand for India, with her swing troubling top-orders through the group stage. She has seven wickets to date and has maintained an impressive economy rate of 5.46.

So how do they stack up?

Australia won December’s five-game T20I series in Mumbai 4-1, with the only loss coming via a super over, but the scoreline did not do justice to how hard India pushed the world’s top-ranked team across the tour.

The Aussies have lost just two official matches in any format since dropping a T20I to New Zealand on March 21, 2021 – but notably, both of those defeats have come to India.

An aerial look at Cape Town // cricket.com.au

And although Meg Lanning’s team took the honours both times the sides met during last year’s Commonwealth Games, they were forced to fight back from 5-49 in the opening group game against India, then held off the same opposition by just nine runs to claim the gold medal 10 days later.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Feb 14: beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Feb 16: beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Feb 18: beat South Africa by six wickets

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Australia v India, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: England v South Africa, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)