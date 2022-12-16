Ultimate Guide: All you need to know for #AUSvSA Tests

Who's ready for the main course?

It is hard to believe it's been six summers since South Africa were last here for a Test series, but finally the Proteas return!

The three-match NRMA Insurance Test series will be the latest instalment of what has been a gripping rivalry in recent years, with the visitors on a ridiculous winning streak on these shores.

Brisbane missed out on the opening Test of the summer but it gets the opening match of this series instead.

That's followed by the traditional fixtures of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and the New Year's Test in Sydney.

First Test: December 17-21, The Gabba, Brisbane (11:20am AEDT)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, Melbourne (10:30am AEDT)

Third Test: January 4-8, SCG, Sydney (10:30 am AEDT)

Any Aussie team news?

Yes! After missing the second Test against the West Indies, captain Pat Cummins will return to the field following a minor quad injury.

The other quick who missed the Adelaide Test, Josh Hazlewood, won't be right however, with his side strain proving a little more troublesome.

Of their replacements, Scott Boland and Michael Neser, it has been confirmed that Boland will hold his place with the unlucky Neser making way for the skipper.

There are no changes to the top order, which had plenty of batting practice against the West Indies.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitch Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon.

How can I watch or listen?

Like all men's Tests in Australia, the series will be broadcast on Channel 7, and Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscription services. Kayo offers a free trial for new subscribers, and you can sign up for that here.

Fans of the wireless will also be able to listen to all the action via SEN, ABC and Triple M, with all audio streams available on the CA Live app.

What about live scores, news and highlights?

Where else but cricket.com.au and the CA Live app for everything you'll need before, during and after each Test? As well as live scores, we'll have highlights of every key moment to go with reports, breaking news, analysis and interviews from our reporters throughout the tour.

You can also catch up on all the latest news via The Unplayable Podcast, where we will be joined by special guests to dissect all the talking points throughout the series.

Listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts and anywhere else you get your pods.

Ahead of the Test series against South Africa, there is a bonus episode with Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj for you to enjoy.

Full squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

And what do we know about South Africa?

Only four players from the squad that South Africa brought to Australia in 2016-17 have returned six years later, that being captain Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Temba Bavuma.

Elgar has been a rock at the top of the order and the Proteas will be relying on consistent returns from him on this tour as well. He hit a century in Perth six years ago and has a reputation for being a fighter in the face of high-quality bowling.

The rest of their batting lineup has produced mixed results over the last year, with only opener Sarel Erwee and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne hitting centuries in 2022.

Despite his struggles leading the T20 World Cup side, Temba Bavuma is a key player for this middle order and is averaging almost 50 for the year. Theunis de Bruyn comes back into the squad after several years in the international wilderness while regular No.3 Keegan Peterson is unfortunately out with a hamstring injury.

Oh, and they have four brilliant fast bowlers.andall have excellent Test records and trying to fit them all into the same team, along with spinnerwill be a challenge. There has been a whisper that they could play all five, as Jansen and Maharaj are more than capable with the bat.

Keep an eye on?

If selected, the two-metre tall left-armer Marco Jansen is box office.

He may not be as sharp as his fast-bowling compatriots, but he brings aggression with the ball and aggression with the bat.

South Africa probable XI: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

What's the head-to-head?

The two sides have met in 98 Tests (dating all the way back to 1902!) with Australia holding the advantage with 52 wins to South Africa's 26 (and 20 draws).

However, South Africa's recent record in Australia is phenomenal.

They have won the three most recent clashes Down Under, in 2008-09, 2012-13 and 2016-17. No visiting side has ever won four consecutive Test series in Australia.

What's the Test form guide saying?

Australia's is very good. A one-nil win in Pakistan in March, a 1-1 draw with Sri Lanka in July and most recently a 2-0 win over the West Indies.

For South Africa, they've had a wild 12 months.

They kicked off the year with a 2-1 win at home over India, followed that with a 1-1 draw away to New Zealand and a 2-0 win over Bangladesh at home.

Their most recent assignment was a tour to England, and although they won the first Test, they lost the series 1-2.

And there's the WTC to consider too!

It's one versus two!

A clean sweep for Australia would guarantee them a spot in next year's World Test Championship final, regardless of how their tour of India goes in February.

South Africa need to keep winning to make their way to the decider, with India hot on their heels.

