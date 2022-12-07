New era: All you need to know for Aussie T20 tour of India

Litchfield lights up Mumbai with aggressive net session

With Alyssa Healy stepping in as captain and a new-look coaching group, reigning world champions Australia will ramp up their preparations for February’s T20 World Cup with a five-match T20 tour of India beginning on Friday evening local time (Saturday morning AEDT).

What's the schedule?

This is Australia's first series since winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August.

All five matches are being played in Mumbai with D.Y. Patil Stadium hosting the first two fixtures on December 9 and 11 and then Brabourne Stadium for the remaining three on December 14, 17 and 20.

They will be the first-ever Australian women's team to play at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in western Mumbai, but key members of the squad do have previous experience at Brabourne Stadium, which hosted a T20I tri-series also featuring India and England in March 2018.

December 9: D.Y. Patil Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 10, 12.30am AEDT)

December 11: D.Y. Patil Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 12, 12.30am AEDT)

December 14: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 15, 12.30am AEDT)

December 17: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 18, 12.30am AEDT)

December 20: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 21, 12.30am AEDT)

How can I watch… and what’s the time difference like?

All five matches will be broadcast in Australia on Foxtel and Kayo, and for those in Australia who don't stay up overnight to watch live, full replays will be available on Kayo.

Kayo offers a free trial for new subscribers, and you can sign up for that here.

If you're in Australia – especially if you’re on the eastern seaboard – you'll need your coffee! India is five-and-a-half hours behind Australian Eastern Daylight Time.

Every game will start at 7pm local, which is 12.30am AEDT the following day, midnight in South Australia, 11.30pm in Queensland, 11pm in the Northern Territory and 9.30pm in Western Australia.

If you're staying up for the duration, matches are scheduled to run until 3.15am AEDT (2.15pm AEDT, 2:45am ACDT, 1.45am ACST, 11.45pm AWST).

What about live scores, news and highlights?

Cricket.com.au and the CA Live app have you covered here. There will be live scores for each T20 as well as match reports, breaking news and interviews from our crew on the ground in Mumbai throughout the series.

You can also catch up on all the latest news via The Scoop Podcast, where hosts Emily Collin and Laura Jolly will be joined by special guests to dissect the tour. Listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts and anywhere else you get your pods.

For all the latest updates and behind-the-scenes action, and for player reactions after every match, be sure to follow @cricketcomau and the @AusWomenCricket social channels.

QUICK SINGLE Garth's switch paying off as potential Aussie debut looms

Why is this series so important?

This is one of two T20 series they will play ahead of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa next February, where they will be vying for a third consecutive title.

India have proved Australia's closest rival in the format in recent years, winning the opening match of the 2020 World Cup in Sydney, and pushing the No.1 ranked Australians during a 2021 series on the Gold Coast, as well as on both occasions when they met during the Commonwealth Games.

Playing India will be an ideal test for an Australia side undergoing a period of transformation; they have a new-look leadership team with Alyssa Healy standing in for Meg Lanning, and Tahlia McGrath stepping in as her deputy.

Australia will also need to switch up an XI that went unchanged through their undefeated Commonwealth Games campaign, filling the spots vacated by the retired Rachael Haynes and Lanning, who remains on an indefinite break from the game.

Following the India series, Australia will host Pakistan in three ODIs and three T20Is before flying to South Africa.

Aussies 'blow out the cobwebs' with intense Mumbai session

What are the squads?

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol

QUICK SINGLE King excited about playing in front of family India

Australia have three potential debutantes in a 15-player squad that is heavy on pace options.

Shelley Nitschke has been confirmed as Australia full-time head coach after filling the role in an interim capacity during the Commonwealth Games and she is joined by two new assistants in Scott Prestwidge and Dan Marsh.

Teenage batter Phoebe Litchfield, ex-Ireland quick Kim Garth and allrounder Heather Graham are all in line to make Australian T20I debuts.

The new trio replaces Meg Lanning, retired vice-captain Rachael Haynes and leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington.

The pace heavy squad was named with a view to examining options ahead of the World Cup in South Africa, and also as a precautionary measure due to a number of quicks suffering niggles throughout the WBBL.

While there are spots in Australia’s batting line-up available to replace Lanning and Haynes, who were typically named at No.3 and No.5 respectively, the national side is expected to fill those positions with players who are already regular squad members.

In the sheds with Alyssa Healy and Shelley Nitschke

McGrath and the in-form Ashleigh Gardner could both be promoted up the order, while Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland, who were part of the Commonwealth Games squad without playing a game, made strong cases for recalls with excellent WBBL campaigns.

Allrounders Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana will be absent for India, with the former unavailable due to an unspecified injury, but no reason has been given for Rana's absence.

Left-arm seamer Anjali Sarvani has earned a maiden call-up after strong domestic T20 form, while 25-year-old allrounder Devika Vaidya could make her first T20 appearance for India since a one-off game eight years ago.

Form guide

Australia’s last T20I saw them win Commonwealth Games gold, defeating India by nine runs in a thrilling final at Edgbaston in early August.

Australia have won all eight completed T20Is they have played in 2022, while they have also had four matches washed out.

India have been more active this year, playing 20 T20Is and winning 13 of those. Since the end of the Commonwealth Games; they lost to England 2-1 in a T20I series in September, before winning the T20 Asia Cup, beating Sri Lanka in the final.

'It wasn't really on the cards': Garth's remarkable switch to Aussie team

Australia's T20I tour of India

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol

December 9, D.Y. Patil Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 10, 12.30am AEDT)

December 11, D.Y. Patil Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 12, 12.30am AEDT)

December 14, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 15, 12.30am AEDT)

December 17, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 18, 12.30am AEDT)

December 20, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 21, 12.30am AEDT)