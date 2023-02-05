Ultimate Guide: All you need to know for #INDvAUS Tests

Aussies face Ashwin duplicate as India preparation ramps up

When does it start?

It's a huge year for Australian cricket with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and Ashes Test tours, as well as a World Cup. It all starts Thursday, February 9, with the first Test against India in Nagpur. The whole Test series will be played out across four and a half weeks, before attention turns to an ODI series.

Fixtures

February 9-13: First Test, Nagpur, 3pm AEDT

February 17-21: Second Test, Delhi, 3pm AEDT

March 1-5: Third Test, Dharamsala, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

It's a very different looking Test tour to previous Australia visits. Popular and well-known stadiums like Kolkata's Eden Gardens, Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai have missed out on hosting Test matches.

QUICK SINGLE The four venues to host the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Nagpur, the first Test venue, traditionally favours heavy spin, and Australia hasn't visited since 2008, when off-spinner Jason Krejza debuted with 12 wickets.

Australia's only win in Delhi came in 1959, but Nathan Lyon claimed a seven-wicket haul on Australia's last visit in 2013.

The third Test at the foot of the Himalayas in Dharamsala is the one most likely to favour Australia's seam attack, and is the only venue on this tour that was also part of the previous visit in 2017. Steve Smith scored a century then.

The picturesque stadium in Dharamsala // Getty

The series climax will be at the world's largest stadium, with Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium able to host an astonishing 132,000 fans. Australia's visit will be the third Test the venue has hosted and of the 40 wickets India have taken there, 37 were to spinners.

For a more detailed look at the four venues for this series, click here.

How's the time difference?

India is prime time Test cricket viewing for Australian fans! India is currently 5.5 hours behind Australia's eastern seaboard, and the series will be completed before the clocks go back, meaning play is scheduled between 3pm and 10pm.

That means 12pm to 7pm for viewers in Western Australia.

Play starts at 9.30am locally

Session times (Australian Eastern Daylight Savings Time)

Coin toss: 2.30pm (day one only)

First session: 3pm-5pm

Lunch: 5pm-5.40pm

Second session: 5.40pm-7.40pm

Tea: 7.40pm-8pm

Third session: 8pm-10pm

How can I watch?

Every ball will be shown live on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports will also carry a Hindi feed for every match on the tour.

Kayo offers a free trial for new subscribers, and you can sign up for that here.

Every wicket will be available to watch in the cricket.com.au match centre.

What about radio?

ABC Grandstand radio will be covering the tour from on the ground throughout the Test series. Corbin Middlemas, Clint Wheeldon, Dirk Nannes, Prakash Wakankar and Geoff Lemon will form their commentary team.

QUICK SINGLE The case for playing Lyon and Murphy in the same Test XI

SEN will also be providing liver coverage from the venues for listeners, with a commentary team led by Adam Collins, with callers Nikesh Rughani and Daniel Norcross joined by Ravi Shastri, Harsha Bhogle and journalists Bharat Sundaresan and Peter Lalor. Gerard Whateley will join the tour from the second Test after his Super Bowl jaunt.

What about live scores, news and highlights?

Cricket.com.au and the CA Live app will have live scores, as well as video replays of every wicket in our match centre throughout the Test series. We'll also have extensive coverage each day with reports, video recaps, interviews and behind-the-scenes insights from our crew on the ground throughout the series.

QUICK SINGLE Aussies not sweeping India's pace threat under the rug

You can also catch up on all the latest news via The Unplayable Podcast, where we will be joined by special guests to dissect all the talking points throughout the series. Listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts and anywhere else you get your pods!

What about the World Test Championship?

Australia and India sit in the top two spots on the standings in this second edition of the World Test Championship, with eyes on a spot in the final at The Oval in June.

Sydney's washed out drawn third Test against South Africa robbed Australia of the chance to book a spot in that final before this tour, but the Aussies are in with a good shout of securing their place.

A draw in any of the four Tests will be enough to secure Pat Cummins' team a spot in the final.

The Aussies have won just one Test in their last four tours of India // Getty

But Sri Lanka's tour of New Zealand, which starts the same day as the fourth India-Australia Test, could shape the final, if the Lankans can win both matches against the Black Caps.

Australia could still miss the final; an 0-4 sweep by India, and then Sri Lanka winning both Tests in New Zealand in March would see the Lankans leapfrog the Aussies into the final.

QUICK SINGLE Labuschagne tinkers game to combat Ashwin, India

India need to win at least 3-0 to assure themselves of a spot in the final, in case Sri Lanka win both Tests.

But if the Aussies win the series in India by any margin, or draw 1-1, South Africa or Sri Lanka could overtake them.

Team news

Australia’s key concern for the first Test surrounds the make-up of their bowling attack. Josh Hazlewood and Mitch Starc have both been ruled out of the first Test, while Cameron Green is in a race against the clock to be fit.

Hazlewood confirmed a left Achilles niggle caused in part by damp run-ups at the SCG for last month's Test against South Africa will see him miss the first match.

QUICK SINGLE Hazlewood injury puts Boland in frame for overseas debut

Green fractured his finger during the recent MCG Test against South Africa, and it has been confirmed he won’t bowl in Nagpur. He could still play as a specialist batter, but should he fail to prove his fitness will likely be replaced by either Peter Handscomb or Matthew Renshaw.

After also injuring his finger in Melbourne against the Proteas, Mitchell Starc will link up with the Aussies ahead of the second Test, where it is hoped he will be fit to play.

That leaves Pat Cummins needing a pace partner, with Scott Boland now the front-runner to play his first overseas Test, while Western Australian speedster Lance Morris is also an option.

And after visa issues delayed his journey to India, Usman Khawaja has arrived safely and is available for the first Test.

QUICK SINGLE Khawaja to link up with Aussies in India after visa approved

For India, they face a tricky selection situation too after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the opener in Nagpur due to a back injury. Middle order options (provided KL Rahul opens with Rohit Sharma, as widely expected) include an in-form Shubman Gill or white-ball king Suryakumar Yadav.

In a big blow for the hosts, Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of at least the first two Tests while hero of the 2020-21 triumph in Australia, Rishabh Pant, won’t feature at all as he continues a long recovery following a car accident in late December. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj appear the first-choice quicks with Bumrah out.

Match officials

The ICC has appointed a trio of English officials, one from the Caribbean and one Indian to stand as the on-field umpires throughout the four-Test series.

Indian official Nitin Menon will be a constant on-field presence throughout the tour, standing in each Test match, and will be joined by Richard Illingworth (first Test), Michael Gough (second), Joel Wilson (third) and Richard Kettleborough (fourth).

It will be the first time the Australians have played in a Test officiated by Wilson since the 2019 Ashes, when the Trinidadian official had eight calls overturned in the Edgbaston Test match.

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

All matches will be broadcast live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: (for the first two Tests) Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav