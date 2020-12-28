India one bowler down as Yadav exits with injury

Watch all 10 wickets of India's first innings

India quick Umesh Yadav has hobbled off the MCG during his fourth over in Australia's second innings of the second Vodafone Test.

The opening bowler had broken through for India's first wicket, claiming out-of-sorts Australia opener Joe Burns for just four.

It's all happening: Burns departs after dramatic knock

Debutant Mohammed Siraj bowled the final three balls of Yadav's over as the 33-year-old left the field with a lower-leg injury.

Yadav's absence comes at a crucial time in the Boxing Day Test, with Australia attempting to reduce India's first-innings lead of 131.

If the paceman is not able to return, India's will still have four frontline bowling options in Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and spinners Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT