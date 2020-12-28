Vodafone Test Series v India

India one bowler down as Yadav exits with injury

Paceman forced to leave the field midway through his opening spell after claiming the wicket of Burns midway through day three of the second Test

AAP

28 December 2020, 03:08 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo