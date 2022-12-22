Australia v England ODIs - U19 Men

Davies dominates as NSW Metro claim U19 title

Joel, the younger brother of Sydney Thunder star Ollie Davies, has announced himself as a player of the future as he captained NSW Metro to victory in the male U19 National Championships

Riley Alexander

22 December 2022, 06:30 PM AEST

