ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020

Australia's quarter-final locked in at U19 World Cup

Australia to play India in the quarter-finals after knocking England out of the tournament with a tense last-ball win on Thursday

Martin Smith

25 January 2020, 11:56 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

