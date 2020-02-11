Players sanctioned for 'unedifying scenes' at U19 World Cup

Three Bangladesh players and two of their Indian opponents have been charged by the International Cricket Council after unsavoury scenes following the Under-19 World Cup final on Sunday.

Bangladesh claimed their maiden global trophy with a three-wicket victory on the DLS method in Potchefstroom, before tensions spilled over between the two sides.

After the Bangladesh team ran onto the field to celebrate their side’s victory, a mass of players came together in the middle of the ground.

Physical contact was made between players from both sides as the umpires tried to separate the two parties.

"The elation and disappointment experienced by some players after the game spilled over into unedifying scenes that have no place in our sport," said Geoff Allardice, the ICC's General Manager Cricket.

"Respect is at the very heart of the spirit of cricket, and players are expected to show self-discipline, congratulate the opposition on their successes and enjoy the success of their own team.

"It is disappointing that Code of Conduct charges needed to be laid after such a closely contested match, but it is important to reinforce the standard of behavior that will be expected of these young players should they transition to senior international cricket."

Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan, who struck the winning runs, were all found guilty of a Level 3 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for the newly-crowned champions, while Indians Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were also sanctioned.

Hridoy, Hossain and Singh were all handed six demerit points, with Rakibul and Bishnoi given five for the post-match incidents.

Bishnoi, the tournament's leading wicket-taker, was slapped with a further two demerit points for using "language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter" after dismissing Avishek Das.

Bangladesh chased down a target of 170 to win from 46 overs, after India were bowled out for 177.