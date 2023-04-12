International cricket set to return to Top End

Underage international cricket will return to Darwin in June for the first time in 10 years with seven nations set to battle it out for a spot at the 2024 Under-19 Men's World Cup in Sri Lanka.

Venue across the Darwin and Palmerston regions, including DXC Arena in Marrara, will host 21 matches in 10 days with the winner to secure direct qualification to next year's global showpiece.

Fiji, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Vanuatu will travel to the Top End for the East Asia Pacific Regional Qualifier event from June 12-21.

Australia – who lost to eventual champions India at the last men's U19 World Cup in the Caribbean in 2022 – automatically secured their ticket to Sri Lanka as one of the 11 best-placed ICC full member nations at last year's tournament.

Nepal has also joined Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe in qualifying for the tournament after winning the Asia Regional Qualifier last month – which will be their first appearance at the men's U19 World Cup since 2016.

The winner of East Asia Pacific qualifier in Darwin will join three other nations – one each from Africa, Europe and the Americas – as the final four spots in the 16-team World Cup in Sri Lanka.

Northern Territory Cricket CEO Gavin Dovey said bringing the under-19's event to Darwin would be a great way to showcase the city as an international destination for sport.

"Cricket is surging in popularity across the Asia-Pacific region so there will be some serious talent on show for our cricket loving community to watch," he said.

"We are thrilled the ICC has chosen Darwin to host these important World Cup qualifiers. It's an exciting first step in international cricket returning to the Northern Territory."

It's been almost nine years since Darwin last hosted international cricket with a quadrangular 'A' series between India, Australia, South Africa and the National Performance Squad in July-August 2014.

Current Australian captain Pat Cummins featured in that series, along with Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson and Gurinder Sandhu, while India A boasted Axar Patel and South Africa A Kagiso Rabada and Rilee Rossouw.

Travis Head, Sean Abbott, Matt Short, Cameron Bancroft and Ashton Turner also played for the NPS, while a year earlier an under-19 series between India, Australia and New Zealand was held in the Top End.

NT Cricket launched its Cricket 365 program in 2021 in a bid to bring more top-level matches to the region during the southern winter, which last year included a Top End T20 series where BBL clubs the Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars sent their academies to play against a Cricket Australia XI, an NT Strike League All-Stars XI and the PNG men's national side.

Darwin also hosted the PNG women's and female under-19's teams for T20 matches against the Northern Territory women's and academy teams last year to aide their preparation for the World Cup qualifiers.