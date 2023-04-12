International cricket set to return to Top End

Darwin will host international cricket for the first time in almost nine years as seven East Asia Pacific nations vie for a spot at next year's men's U19 World Cup

Jack Paynter

12 April 2023, 01:31 PM AEST

@jackpayn

