'A slow burn': Can cricket succeed in the United States?

A strong domestic fan base and the T20 format has sparked optimism the world's second-most popular sport could finally become mainstream in the world's biggest sports market

Jack Paynter

3 May 2023, 02:00 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo