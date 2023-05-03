'A slow burn': Can cricket succeed in the United States?

It's the world's biggest sports market and the world's second-most popular sport, so cricket and the United States should be a perfect match.

Cricket has a long history in the US – almost 100 years longer, in fact, than the sport's arrival in Australia in 1803.

One of the more obscure cricketing facts is that the United States played in the first international sporting event in the modern world, let alone first international cricket match.

It was September 1844 at St George's Club Ground in Manhattan, New York, when they went down to Canada by 23 runs in front of more than 20,000 spectators, sparking a rivalry for the Auty Cup that still exists today.

While cricket enjoyed periods of growth among early Americans, including a "golden age" around the start of the 20th century when Philadelphian swing bowling pioneer Bart King was at the peak of his powers, baseball eventually won out in the clash of bat-and-ball sports around the beginning of World War I, and the game declined in popularity.

But the T20 format, along with an influx of immigrants from South Asian nations and the West Indies, has sparked a resurgence in popularity for cricket in America, with some estimates having the number of cricket fans in the US as high as 30 million.

They're also co-hosting the next men's T20 World Cup in June 2024 and there's a push to get the sport in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

It all sounds promising, but professional cricket leagues have been tried and failed in the US before, and administratively the governing body has been 'disorganised … and a bit of a mess' for some time.

So, what makes 2023 and the new Major League Cricket tournament set to launch in July any different from Pro Cricket that never returned after its first season in 2004, or the Cricket All-Stars one-off series played on baseball fields in 2015?

Shane Warne bowls to Sachin Tendulkar during the Cricket All-Stars at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles in 2015 // Getty

The primary advantage, according to Major League Cricket tournament director Justin Geale, is previous attempts were "drop in" and didn't start at the grassroots to try and build a domestic structure.

The Minor League Cricket tournament is coming into its third season, and last year boasted 26 teams from across the country taking part in around 200 matches featuring a host of expats with first-class experience, including former Sri Lankan international Shehan Jayasuriya, former Melbourne Renegade and Indian under-19 captain Unmukt Chand, and South Africans Andries Gous and David White, all of whom were taken in the recent MLC domestic player draft.

The depth of local talent has "pleasantly surprised" Cricket Victoria high performance manager Graham Manou and Cricket NSW Head of Male Cricket Michael Klinger who, through each state organisation's respective partnerships with MLC sides San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom, are tasked with building their franchise's cricket programs ahead of the inaugural season.

"The All-Stars where 'Warnie' (Shane Warne) and (Sachin) Tendulkar came and played some exhibition games was great and that was a great way to see your heroes, it was played in a baseball stadium, it wasn't necessarily representing what cricket was," Geale told cricket.com.au from his home near Chicago.

The first season of the MLC from July 13-30 this year will mostly be played at the league's new 7200-seat purpose-built Grand Prairie Stadium near Dallas, the former home of the Texas AirHogs baseball team which has been converted into a cricket ground after they folded in 2020.

It's hoped that each MLC franchise will have their own home stadium by 2025, with Washington Freedom partnering with George Mason University to investigate the feasibility of a new multi-purpose cricket and baseball facility, while San Francisco Unicorns have commenced studies for a 15,000-seat complex on a 14-acre site at the Santa Clara Fairgrounds in San José.

"There's an expectation here in America that we need to do it properly, which takes time and money," Geale says.

We're officially 💯 days out from #MLC2023 launching on July 13, 2023 🙌 🚀 Let the countdown commence 🇺🇸 🏏 🏟️ #BuildAmericanCricket pic.twitter.com/XkOF5SGQlU — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) April 4, 2023

"It's a slow burn, it's going to take us a while, I'm hoping within three years we can get to a place where teams can play home and away, that's the other way we can grow the game.

"While there's a huge market here for cricket now, and that's mainly expats, I think the opportunity to convert new people to the game is huge.

"I'm a bit biased and I love cricket, but I also love baseball.

"However, baseball is pretty slow. They go for about the same amount of time, a T20 and a baseball game, we're scoring 180-200 (in cricket) and that could be 2-0 (in baseball).

"There's some really good ways we can convert American people but they are also a very sophisticated sports consumer,

"They have an expectation when they come to a stadium what that experience is going to be like, so we need to try and replicate that as soon as we can."

Another advantage has been the level of investment in the new league, with at least 20 of America's top business leaders – including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Adobe chairman and CEO Shantanu Narayen – backing the $120m start-up tournament.

Three IPL franchises have also bought in – Los Angeles Knight Riders (Kolkata), MI New York (Mumbai Indians) and Texas Super Kings (Chennai), with GMR Group, the co-owner of the Delhi Capitals, partnering with the Seattle Orcas while Cricket Victoria and Cricket NSW are high performance partners for the San Francisco and Washington-based teams.

"The level of investment we have, being privately funded out of Silicon Valley, you've got some pretty high-net-worth individuals … that are personally invested in this," Geale says.

With several global T20 superstars including Aussies Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis (both San Francisco) and Mitch Marsh, along with South Africa's Quinton de Kock (both Seattle Orcas) and Anrich Nortje and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (both Washington Freedom) signing on for the inaugural MLC season, the key ingredients for success (investment, talent and supporter base) are in place.

But like any new business or product, the challenge facing the MLC, and more broadly the governing body, USA Cricket, is adoption.

How, over time, do you convince American kids to pick up a cricket bat rather than a baseball glove or basketball? How do you get cricket into American schools to ensure the current growth in popularity doesn't die with this generation of fans?

"The first thing is to give it a progression so there is a career or a future in it," Geale says.

"College and high school sport here is everything.

Geale at the inaugural Major League Cricket draft // Supplied-MLC

"A longer-term play is obviously to get cricket into some schools and look at scholarships. That's something we're definitely invested in, USA Cricket as well.

"None of this is going to happen overnight, but we all recognise that given the size of the population it wouldn't take much to convert some of those juniors.

"The current crop of under-19s we have here (are) really good players. So there is a private academy and volunteer network across the country that just needs help, and that will come from exposure and growing the game."

Manou says Cricket Victoria, through their relationship with the Unicorns, is also starting to build a connection with the three Bay Area minor league teams to help develop their players, coaches and cricket in their local community.

"At some point I imagine there will be a real strong opportunity from a community cricket perspective to help them develop school programs to make it a mainstream sport in America … which is their dream," he says.

"I think the first few years will be difficult for teams to really build their fan base because not too many games are being played in the home states.

"But once the facilities are built across the country and you find that home-and-away style competition, I think that's where you will really start to see growth, particularly from a supporter and fan base perspective."

Cricket Victoria's Ben Rohrer, Graham Manou and Nick Cummins at the draft // Supplied-MLC

So with all the market forces and stakeholders pointing in the right direction, only time will tell if cricket and the United States are meant to be.

"If it doesn't happen now it's not going to happen, cricket in this country," Geale says.

"For so many years the word potential has been bandied around. It's a terrible word when it's not used, and I think we haven't fulfilled that to now.

"That's been for many reasons but I think right now the timing is right and everything's coming together at the same time.

"So if it doesn't work now, well, I'm out of a job but also I worry about the future because I think there's been so many false dawns here."