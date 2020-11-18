Unplayable Podcast: Voges' insights on Aussie young guns

Former Australia batsman and Western Australia/Perth Scorchers coach Adam Voges joins cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris to to discuss how to say his surname (2:00), how the opening four rounds of the Marsh Sheffield Shield season went (2:49), what makes young guns Cameron Green and Will Pucovski so good (9:30), where Mitch Marsh and Jhye Richardson are in their injury recovery (17:40), how the Scorchers are shaping up this summer for BBL|10 (20:30), and finish by discussing the new BBL rules introduced this week (22:35)

