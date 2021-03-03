Qantas T20 Tour of NZ 2021
Unplayable Podcast: Adam Zampa joins the 100 club
Australia's limited-overs leg-spinner reflects on his career as he enters an exclusive club
Cricket Network
3 March 2021, 08:17 AM AEST
On the eve of his 100th match for Australia, leg-spinner Adam Zampa joins cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris to discuss the ongoing T20 tour of New Zealand (00:30), reflect on his career that started five years and 99 matches ago (10:20) and break down the numbers from his games in the green and gold of his country (24:40).