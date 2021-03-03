Unplayable Podcast: Adam Zampa joins the 100 club

In case you don't know me: Ashton Agar

On the eve of his 100th match for Australia, leg-spinner Adam Zampa joins cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris to discuss the ongoing T20 tour of New Zealand (00:30), reflect on his career that started five years and 99 matches ago (10:20) and break down the numbers from his games in the green and gold of his country (24:40).

Listen on Spotify here!