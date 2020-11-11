Indian Premier League 2020

Unplayable Podcast: Zampa talks IPL, Kohli and Loser Island

Find out what happens to the eliminated Aussies from the IPL and much more!

Cricket Network

11 November 2020, 06:38 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo