Unplayable Podcast: Zampa talks IPL, Kohli and Loser Island

This week on The Unplayable Podcast, cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris chats to Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa about his time in Indian Premier League with RCB and what Virat Kohli is really like (2:36), what he has been doing on 'Loser Island' and which Seinfeld character he relates to (8:55), his game at the international level and September's UK series (10:55), some nuffy stuff about stats and leg-spin bowling (17:25), facing India in the upcoming Dettol ODI and T20 Series (21:49), his move back to NSW (23:00), what are his must-haves in a bubble and the different cafes in the Australian team (24:41), BBL|10 and the Melbourne Stars (30:20) and we finish with some extras about Cameron Green and 'Flipper' (32:15)

Listen on Spotify here!