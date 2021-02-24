Unplayable Podcast: Ashton Agar and the NZ tour

In case you don't know me: Ashton Agar

Australia allrounder Ashton Agar joins cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris to discuss his cricket comeback in Christchurch (00:47), Devon Conway's incredible knock (05:17), Australia's run chase (08:20), his combination with Adam Zampa and what 'defensive bowling' means (10:34), how Australia can rebound under head coach Andrew McDonald (15:28), the squad's new IPL millionaires (19:10) and finish with the mysterious origins of his unusual nickname (23:26).

Listen on Spotify here!