Qantas T20 Tour of NZ 2021
Unplayable Podcast: Ashton Agar and the NZ tour
What does 'defensive bowling' mean? This week's guest explains it for you.
Cricket Network
24 February 2021, 07:31 AM AEST
Australia allrounder Ashton Agar joins cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris to discuss his cricket comeback in Christchurch (00:47), Devon Conway's incredible knock (05:17), Australia's run chase (08:20), his combination with Adam Zampa and what 'defensive bowling' means (10:34), how Australia can rebound under head coach Andrew McDonald (15:28), the squad's new IPL millionaires (19:10) and finish with the mysterious origins of his unusual nickname (23:26).