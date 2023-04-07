Unplayable Podcast: Renshaw tons up, Aussies in county

The Australian summer might have finished with Western Australia's crushing Marsh Sheffield Shield final victory over Victoria but there's still plenty of Aussies in action around the world.

Australia A is touring New Zealand where Matthew Renshaw starred with a hundred and a half-century in the first of two four-day matches, with Wes Agar, Spencer Johnson and Mitchell Swepson also among the wickets.

The Indian Premier League kicked off earlier this month and the County Championship season is underway with 13 Australians taking part and hoping to impress ahead of the World Test Championship final and Ashes in June.

Josh Schonafinger and Jack Paynter recap how the Aussies are going overseas and look ahead to an action-packed winter where the cricket never stops.

