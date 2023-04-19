Unplayable Podcast: Analysing the Ashes, WTC Final squad

The Aussies have named their squad to tackle both the World Test Championship Final (June 7) and the first two Ashes Test (June 16 & 28) and there are some surprises!

In comes Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis and Marcus Harris while quite a few can consider themselves unlucky to miss out.

Josh Schonafinger and Jack Paynter break down George Bailey and the National Selection Panel's choices, as well as recapping the Aussies in the County Championship and the IPL.

Did you know you can watch some episodes of the podcast on YouTube here?

You can also listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you like to listen.