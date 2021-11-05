Unplayable Podcast: Aussies storm back into form

Coming off a loss to England, Australia responded in the best possible fashion with a thumping eight-wicket win over Bangladesh to put them in the box seat to qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Join Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron to recap all the action from Australia’s big win.

Expect plenty of love for Adam Zampa, plenty of Ruben Trumpelmann references and probably a bit too much chat about the net run rate.

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Oct 23: Australia beat South Africa by five wickets

Oct 28: Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Oct 30: England beat Australia by eight wickets

Nov 4 Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Nov 6 v West Indies in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Super 12 stage

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, Namibia