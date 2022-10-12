Unplayable Podcast: Canberra next for Aussies' Cup prep

Matthew Wade and Mark Wood clashed. Jos Buttler didn't appeal. But he might have if it was the World Cup final. England's top order looked in great touch as they won the first Dettol T20I in Perth by eight runs and Josh Schonafinger and Jack Paynter break down the action from game one.

Plus, there's a bonus Marsh Sheffield Shield round one recap (15:00) where standout performances from Will Sutherland, Teague Wyllie, Lance Morris, Henry Hunt and Gurinder Sandhu (plus plenty more!) are recognised.

WATCH: Alex Ross out obstructing in the BBL

WATCH: Ben Stokes out obstructing in 2015

Did you know you can watch the podcast on YouTube here?

You can also listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you like to listen.