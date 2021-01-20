Unplayable Podcast: Greatest Test Series Ever Review

India celebrate a win for the ages at the Gabba

Following India's remarkable 2-1 defeat of Australia in the Vodafone Test series, cricket.com.au reporter Sam Ferris chats with senior writer Andrew Ramsey and former England international and Fox Cricket commentator Isa Guha about what is being called one of the greatest series ever. Sam and Rambo break down the fourth Test and the series on a whole (00:31) before Sam speaks with Isa (19:30) about the incredible result, Ajinkya Rahane's leadership, what this means for next summer's Ashes and what it's like working at Fox Cricket before Rambo picks his performances of the summer (36:30)

