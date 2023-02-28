Unplayable Podcast: Pete's Test-ing return, Indore preview

Peter Handscomb is back in Australia's Test XI and with an unbeaten 72 and a couple of important catches was one of his team's best performers.

But it hasn't been easy going in his four years out of the side, as he explains to Louis Cameron, as well as detailing the battle against India's spinners, his philosophy to fielding in close and the arrival of his son Jack.

Then, ahead of the third Test in Indore Louis Cameron joins Josh Schonafinger to provide an update on the latest injury news to Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green, Pat Cummins' situation, Travis Head's new role and plenty more in this edition of the Unplayable Podcast.

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-21: India won by six wickets

March 1-5: Third Test, Indore, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

All matches broadcast live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat