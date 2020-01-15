Domain Test Series v New Zealand
Unplayable Podcast: Big Bash report card
An in-depth look at each KFC BBL club after nine games of BBL|09
15 January 2020, 07:13 PM AEST
On this week's episode, Sydney Sixers spinner Steve O'Keefe joins cricket.com.au reporter Sam Ferris to review the first ODI between Australia and India, the KFC BBL debut of AB de Villiers and take a quick-fire look at how each Big Bash club is going this season. The Unplayable Podcast is brought to you by Mastercard.