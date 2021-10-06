The Unplayable Podcast: What on earth are long spikes?

First Test match of the summer done and dusted!

Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron are joined by cricket.com.au's Adam Burnett to review the drawn day-night Test between Australia and India on the Gold Coast. They discuss Ellyse Perry (5:30), Smriti Mandhana (10:35), five-day women’s Tests (11:40), long bowling spikes (16:00), and look ahead to the T20s (17:15) while making some predictions on the series.