The Unplayable Podcast: What on earth are long spikes?
Adam Burnett joins Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron to wrap up the day-night Test on the Gold Coast
cricket.com.au
6 October 2021, 11:57 AM AEST
First Test match of the summer done and dusted!
Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron are joined by cricket.com.au's Adam Burnett to review the drawn day-night Test between Australia and India on the Gold Coast. They discuss Ellyse Perry (5:30), Smriti Mandhana (10:35), five-day women’s Tests (11:40), long bowling spikes (16:00), and look ahead to the T20s (17:15) while making some predictions on the series.