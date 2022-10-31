ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022
Unplayable Podcast: Hamstring headaches for Australia
Louis Cameron and Josh Schonafinger recap Australia's crucial victory over Ireland in Brisbane
cricket.com.au
31 October 2022, 11:30 PM AEST
Australia simply had to defeat Ireland to keep their T20 World Cup campaign alive. And they did.
Aaron Finch returned to form with a fluent 63 but hamstring injuries to three different players is a cause for concern for the Aussies. Louis Cameron was at the Gabba watching play unfold and he caught up with Josh Schonafinger in the aftermath to go through all the good stuff.
Did you know you can watch the podcast on YouTube here?
You can also listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you like to listen.