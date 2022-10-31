Unplayable Podcast: Hamstring headaches for Australia

Australia simply had to defeat Ireland to keep their T20 World Cup campaign alive. And they did.

Aaron Finch returned to form with a fluent 63 but hamstring injuries to three different players is a cause for concern for the Aussies. Louis Cameron was at the Gabba watching play unfold and he caught up with Josh Schonafinger in the aftermath to go through all the good stuff.

Did you know you can watch the podcast on YouTube here?

You can also listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you like to listen.