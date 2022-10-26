ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Unplayable Podcast: 'Astonishing' Stoinis delivers

Louis Cameron and Josh Schonafinger recap the Marcus Stoinis show, as Australia defeated Sri Lanka in Perth

cricket.com.au

26 October 2022, 03:40 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo