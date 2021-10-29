Unplayable Podcast: Warner's back, baby!

Aussie avalanche leads to commanding win

Australia are 2-0 in the T20 World Cup after overcoming Sri Lanka in Dubai, but it wasn't quite as straightforward as the scoreline suggests.

Adam Zampa was player of the match for his 2-12 from four overs, and didn't concede a boundary, but there was issues for some of Australia's other bowlers, with Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis going for a combined 51 from their four overs.

David Warner made a stunning return to form with a 42-ball 65, have profited from a shocking drop by Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper on 18.

Your hosts Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron talk through Australia's tactics, their 'batter-heavy' approach, and whether that will hold in their next match, a top-of-the-table clash against England.

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Australia's matches

Oct 23: Australia beat South Africa by five wickets

Oct 28: Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Oct 30 v England in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 31 AEDT)

Nov 4 v Bangladesh in Dubai (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Nov 6 v West Indies in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Super 12 stage

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, Namibia