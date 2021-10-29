ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Unplayable Podcast: Warner's back, baby!

Your post-match wrap-up after Australia's seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka with hosts Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron

cricket.com.au

29 October 2021, 05:39 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo