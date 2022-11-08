Unplayable Podcast: Aussies out, Watto's Inner Game

Where did it all go wrong for Australia?

Louis Cameron and Josh Schonafinger discuss Australia's Super 12s exit at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup before Shane Watson joins the crew to go through his new release, 'Winning the Inner Battle', which you can purchase from his website here.

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's fixtures

Oct 22: Lost to New Zealand by 89 runs

Oct 25: Beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Oct 28: Match abandoned v England

Oct 31: Beat Ireland by 42 runs

Nov 4: Beat Afghanistan by four runs

