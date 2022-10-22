ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022
Unplayable Podcast: "The best catch I've ever seen"
Louis Cameron and Josh Schonafinger take a look at what went wrong for the Aussies at the SCG
cricket.com.au
22 October 2022, 10:28 PM AEST
World champions Australia were thrashed by New Zealand to the tune of 89 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and cricket.com.au journalists Louis Cameron and Josh Schonafinger take a look at what went wrong for the Aussies.
Did you know you can watch the podcast on YouTube here?
You can also listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you like to listen.