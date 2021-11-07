Unplayable Podcast: Servo sunnies and the semi-finals

Warner, Marsh deliver as Windies farewell legends

Cricket.com.au pair Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron were not wearing Chris Gayle's huge sunglasses, but they still managed to keep a close eye on all the action from Australia's win over West Indies.

The Aussies' spot in the semi-final was confirmed only after South Africa then failed to make up a net run-rate gap in their narrow win over England (0.46).

Other hot topics were Josh Hazlewood's big game with the ball (4.01), how an impressive David Warner countered Akeal Hosein's 'filthy arm balls' (7.40), Mitch Marsh's improvement against spin (10.00), Gayle and Dwayne Bravo's international swansongs and whether it's advisable to face 150kph bowling in oversized service station-bought sunnies (11.42) before looking ahead to a likely semi-final match-up with Pakistan (16.55).

