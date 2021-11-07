ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Unplayable Podcast: Servo sunnies and the semi-finals

Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron recap all the action from Australia's big win over the West Indies and look ahead to the World Cup semi-finals

cricket.com.au

7 November 2021, 06:33 PM AEST

