Unplayable Podcast: Strikers recruit Chris Lynn

KFC BBL|12 is underway and we've been speaking to some of the league's best and brightest as part of our Big Bash Series.

New Adelaide Striker Chris Lynn is next up, who joins Jack Paynter during the middle of a practice match at Karen Rolton Oval (!) to talk through his batting around the globe, his exit from the Heat and his hopes for BBL|12.

