KFC BBL|12

Unplayable Podcast: Strikers recruit Chris Lynn

It's going to be weird to see Chris Lynn play in a colour other than teal, but that's what's going to happen in BBL|12

cricket.com.au

14 December 2022, 07:49 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo