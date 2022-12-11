Unplayable Podcast: Josh Inglis on golfing injuries

KFC BBL|12 begins on December 13! Play BKT Big Bash Tipping here

To get in the mood, the Unplayable Podcast will be speaking to some of the league's biggest names.

Perth Scorchers wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis chats to cricket.com.au's Jack Paynter about his World Cup-ending golfing injury, captaining the Prime Minister's XI and eyeing off the Scorchers' chances of going back-to-back in BBL|12.

Did you know you can watch some episodes of the podcast on YouTube here?

You can also listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you like to listen.