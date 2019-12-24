Domain Test Series v New Zealand
Unplayable Podcast: Lyon previews Boxing Day
The GOAT gives out his Christmas gifts with surprising results
24 December 2019, 09:03 AM AEST
On this episode of the Unplayable Podcast, cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris is joined by Australia's greatest ever Test off-spinner Nathan Lyon to preview the Boxing Day Test, provide a masterclass in spin bowling, reveal a new nickname for one of Australia's in-form batters and hand out a few select Christmas gifts. The Unplayable Podcast is brought to you by Mastercard.