Unplayable Podcast: Clean sweeps, WBBL finals & PM's XI

A clean sweep over the world champions! Who saw that coming?

Josh Schonafinger and Adam Burnett recap Australia's huge wins over England, discuss what it means for this side, look ahead to an exciting Prime Minister's XI fixture and try to predict the WBBL|08 finals.

Timestamps: Dettol ODI wash-up 0:30, Prime Minister's XI v Windies 09:30, WBBL finals 11:00, latest Aussie squad 14:30, Shield latest 17:00.

Kim Garth feature piece

Joe Burns feature piece

WBBL|08 Finals

The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes | Karen Rolton Oval | November 23, 7.10pm AEDT (6.40pm local)

The Challenger: Adelaide Strikers v TBC | Karen Rolton Oval | November 24, 7.10pm AEDT (6.40pm local)

The Final: Sydney Sixers v TBC | North Sydney Oval | November 26 at 5.20pm AEDT

