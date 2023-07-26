Unplayable Podcast: No dead rubber as Aussies eye history

Australia may have ensured they can't lose the Ashes with the rainy draw in Manchester last week, but they won't be satisfied with a draw.

Both sides also have a few selection conundrums but fresh in the mind of the Aussies will be their World Test Championship final victory here a little under two months ago.

Plus hosts Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron revisit their (spookily accurate) pre-series predictions.

