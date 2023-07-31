Unplayable Podcast: Dream alive following century stand

We certainly don't want to get ahead of ourselves - but it's anyone's game!

Set 384 runs to win, Usman Khawaja (69no) and David Warner (58no) have laid the perfect platform for Australia's chase, reaching 0-135 before the rain hit.

Can Australia pull off a mammoth chase and ruin Stuart Broad's farewell party?

Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron recap the unexpected events of day four at The Oval.

This episode brought to you by Qantas, Spirit of Australia.

