Unplayable Pod: Starc stunner puts Aussies in pole position

After a nervy start after electing to bowl, Australia took the upper hand in the Oval Test with a brilliant display with the ball.

They fielding display was less impressive but excellent returns from all the bowlers have the visitors in a great position after day one.

Mitch Starc knocked over Ben Stokes with yet another corker as England were bowled out for 283.

Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron have all the details on another up-and-down day of the 2023 Ashes.

This episode brought to you by Qantas, Spirit of Australia.

You can also listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you like to listen.