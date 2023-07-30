Unplayable Podcast: Ashes 'villain' Broad bows out

It's all over for Stuart Broad!

Shocking many after play on day three at the Oval, the veteran England quick will be hanging up the bowling shoes after this Test.

Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron give an instant reaction to the news as well as recapping what was a pretty tough day for Australia.

This episode brought to you by Qantas, Spirit of Australia.

