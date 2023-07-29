Unplayable Podcast: Terrific Todd shines with the bat

Who would've thought we'd be talking about Todd Murphy's efforts with the bat?

The Australian off-spinner contributed a crucial 34 runs as the visitors edged their way into a first-innings lead.

As has been the case all series, this Test match is evenly poised with 12 runs all that separates the Ashes rivals after two days.

Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron have all the details on how it played out.

This episode brought to you by Qantas, Spirit of Australia.

You can also listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you like to listen.