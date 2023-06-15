Unplayable Podcast: First Ashes Test preview

England have gone early and named their XI for the opening match of the Ashes series, leaving out their fastest bowler Mark Wood.

Australia meanwhile have been playing their cards closer to their chest, with a decision on which fast bowlers will be selected yet to be made.

The Unplayable Podcast's Louis Cameron and Josh Schonafinger are in Birmingham and have all the latest news on the eve of the first Test.

This episode brought to you by Qantas, Spirit of Australia.

