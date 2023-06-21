Men's Ashes 2023

Unplayable Podcast: Cummins delivers with 'ice in his veins'

One of the best Test matches we've ever seen and this is our attempt at recapping an INSANE day five

cricket.com.au

21 June 2023, 07:15 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo