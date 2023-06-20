Unplayable Podcast: Reborn Root's radical ramps

Day four began with an attempted reverse scoop by Joe Root and ended with Scott Boland as the nightwatchman - and there was plenty of action in between!

Australia need a further 174 runs with seven wickets in hand to claim a famous victory in the first Ashes Test in Edgbaston but will have to knock off the remaining runs without David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

