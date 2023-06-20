Men's Ashes 2023

Unplayable Podcast: Reborn Root's radical ramps

The Edgbaston crowd were thrilled on day four as Joe Root played some ridiculous shots and Stuart Broad struck twice in the final session

20 June 2023, 07:15 AM AEST

