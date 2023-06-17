Men's Ashes 2023

Unplayable Podcast: England's style equals riveting cricket

What a day of Test cricket! England went hard and Australia held their own on a terrific opening day of the 2023 Ashes series

17 June 2023, 06:04 AM AEST

