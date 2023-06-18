Men's Ashes 2023

Unplayable Podcast: Khawaja raises the bat, throws the bat

Usman Khawaja's 15th Test ton, and first in England, silenced his critics once again as the Aussies recovered impressively on day two

cricket.com.au

18 June 2023, 06:12 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo