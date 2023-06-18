Unplayable Podcast: Khawaja raises the bat, throws the bat

Day two at Edgbaston belonged to Australia largely thanks to an unbeaten century to Usman Khawaja.

While the opener's first Test ton in England showed the Aussies the way, he was ably supported by Travis Head and Alex Carey after a hot start by the England fast bowlers.

Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron recap all the action from Birmingham in the latest Unplayable Podcast.

This episode brought to you by Qantas, Spirit of Australia.

You can also listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you like to listen.