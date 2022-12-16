Unplayable Podcast: Carey, Maharaj preview Tests

Australia-West Indies. Two-nil. Too easy.

Next up is South Africa and they come with pace, and lots of it!

Aussie keeper Alex Carey (which begins at 12:00) chats to the Unplayable Podcast about their comprehensive wins over the Windies and how they've been preparing for three-Test series against South Africa. There's also a little reminiscing on couple of greats grabs, and a certain great goal as well!

We also welcome our first international guest of the summer, South Africa's Keshav Maharaj.

Maharaj made his Test debut in Australia six years ago, and now he's back part of the Proteas squad that's chasing four consecutive wins Down Under.

He chats to Josh Schonafinger about spin bowling, his Test hat-trick and playing until he's 40.

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

Dec 17-21: First Test, Gabba, 11.20am AEDT

Dec 26-30: Second Test, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

