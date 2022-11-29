Unplayable Podcast: Cameron Green's Test homecoming

Just hours away from the first Test of the summer. Is there a better feeling? A better time of year? We don't think so.

Rising Australia allrounder and proud West Aussie Cameron Green is the special guest on this edition of the Unplayable Podcast and he joins Louis Cameron and Josh Schonafinger to look ahead to the opening Test of the 2022-23 season.

Timestamps: Juggling playing all formats 19:20, the upcoming IPL auction 22:30, his first Test in Perth 24:00, Green’s talented sister 25:10, net sessions 26:10, what Green expects from the West Indies 29:34 and how his bowling is progressing 31:05.

