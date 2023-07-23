Unplayable Podcast: Aussies dig in, Root gets swing

The forecast said it would be a complete washout.

Instead we got a full middle session, where Australia racked up 1-101 with Marnus Labuschagne reaching a terrific century, his 11th overall and second away from home.

Labuschagne and Mitch Marsh (31no) blunted England’s attack for almost two hours before Marnus fell, and then so did the rain.

Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron managed to keep to the microphones dry and have all the updates from a soggy Old Trafford.

